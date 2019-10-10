UP: Army man arrested for allegedly raping daughter in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): An Army man has been arrested for allegedly raping his daughter in Meerut's Ganga Nagar area in Uttar Pradesh.

The police has booked the accused under alleged rape charges levelled by his daughter on him.

As per SSP Meerut Ajay Sahani, the accused posted in Jammu and Kashmir has been sent to the jail.

"A girl from Ganga Nagar filed a complaint three days ago that her father has been physically molesting her for the past few months. The man who is serving in the Army and posted in Jammu and Kashmir has been arrested and sent to jail. The girl has alleged that her father has established a physical relationship," Sahani told ANI.

The accused was booked under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation under the case is underway. (ANI)

