UP Assembly election: Implementation of law and order boosted business, says bell maker of Ayodhya Ram Temple

By Sahil Pandey

Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): In Uttar Pradesh's Jalesar town in Etah district, famous for being the biggest hub of brass bell, the manufacturers said that the strict law and order situation in the state has boosted the business.

Bellmaker Vinay Mittal, who has made 2,100 Kilograms brass bell for the Ayodhya's Ram temple, speaking to ANI said, "Jalesar is famous for bells and it been going on for a very long time. 95 per cent of the bells manufactured in India are from Jalesar. There is something unique in Jalesar's soil that makes it ideal for brass work. Earlier people used to gets scared by mafia raj and businessmen outside Uttar Pradesh avoided coming to our area but the implementation of strong law and order has made people more secure and boosted our business."

There are nearly 300 factories in Etah's Jalesar that make these bells which employ around 10,000 people in the town.

On making brass bells for Ayodhya Ram temple, Mittal said, "The bell weighs 2,100 kilograms and stands 6-feet tall and 5-feet wide which is made by workers from both Hindu and Muslim faiths. He is also the chairman of the Jalesar municipal corporation.





"I feel very fortunate that a bell made by me will be hung in the Ayodhya temple which will eliminate all negative energy. Ayodhya temple bell is 2,100 kg and made of Asthadhatu (8 elements) and the sound can be heard as far as 1 kilometer. Both Muslim and Hindu workers made this bell," he added.

Mittal also hailed the one district one product (ODOP) scheme of the incumbent government and said that the initiative gave national fame to Jalesar town. "ODOP scheme intended to save the small and medium enterprises. It gave loans to small workers without a high-interest rate. With ODOP Jalesar also got recognition across the country," the bell maker added.

However, he said that the COVID pandemic hit the business but at present, the bell market is "back on track".

Mittal's workshop has also received orders to make 10 bells of 500, 250, 100 kg each for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Etah seat will be voting in the third phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on February 20.

Two phases of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh have concluded, while the state will have another five phases of polling on February 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

