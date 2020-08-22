UP Assembly passes Recovery of Damages to Public, Private Properties Bill 2020 among others

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): The Yogi Adityanath-led government passed 168 bills in the state Assembly on Saturday including Uttar Pradesh Security Force Bill and Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Properties Bill, 2020.

All of these bills will now be sent to Governor Anandiben Patel for final approval.

These bills were slated to be tabled yesterday. However, due to the death of a BJP member Janmejay Singh, the assembly was adjourned for the day.

Earlier, the state government had implemented major ordinances after the outbreak of COVID-19, related to cuts in the salary of ministers, postponement of MLA funds, and legislators and preventing attacks on frontline workers.

The ordinances brought by the state government were required to get the approval of the Assembly under constitutional obligation.

Earlier in March, the governor had promulgated an ordinance for recovery of damages to public and private properties from rioters and protesters, and to provide the setting-up of tribunals to adjudicate claims for damages and recover them.

According to the Statement of Object and Reasons (SOR) of the ordinance, it aims at dealing with "all acts of violence at public places and to control its persistence and escalation, and to provide for the recovery of damage to public or private property during hartal, bundh, riots, public commotion or protests."

The CM had recently approved the constitution of the property damage claims tribunal in Lucknow and Meerut as per the provisions of Uttar Pradesh Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Rules 2020. (ANI)