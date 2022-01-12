UP Assembly polls: Crucial Samajwadi Party meet today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Samajwadi Party will hold a crucial strategy meeting on Wednesday, ahead of the scheduled Assembly elections.

Party sources today said that the meeting will be held keeping in view the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election.

The first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held on February 10.



Jayant Chaudhary, Om Prakash Rajbhar, Shivpal Yadav, Krishna Patel among others are likely to attend the meeting, sources said.

The Election Commission on January 8 announced poll dates for five states.

The seven-phase Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly polls will be held between February 10 and March 7. The polling dates in Uttar Pradesh are February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)

