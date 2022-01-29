UP Assembly polls: Muzaffarnagar welcomes Amit Shah with drums and flower petals, people hope BJP will form govt again

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): The people of Muzaffarnagar city extended a warm welcome to Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah during his door-to-door campaign ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and expressed their confidence that the BJP will form the government in again in the state.

Akhilesh, a local from Muzaffarnagar said, "Jayant Chaudhary and Samajwadi Party may have an alliance but the people have not formed an alliance with them and the public has made up their mind that this time also BJP will get 305 seats. We will all vote for BJP."

People danced as drums were played, to welcome the Home Minister while women and children showered flowers from their balconies. A lot of enthusiasm was seen among the people.

Fatima Begum, who lives in Muzaffarnagar, said, "We are very happy and we want the Modi government to come to power again here and the Yogi government has done a lot of work for us. That's why we want the BJP government to come again, we will vote for BJP only."

In another program in Muzaffarnagar's Deoband Bazar, Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Shiv temple, distributed pamphlets to the voters and met the people under the 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan'.

Rajesh, a former bank officer said, "No matter who how many alliances are made, only Modi and Yogi will form the government in Uttar Pradesh because the government has done a lot for the people of Uttar Pradesh and today Amit Shah is here in Muzaffarnagar. We want that once again the BJP forms government in Uttar Pradesh with a thumping majority." (ANI)