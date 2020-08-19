UP Assembly session to start tomorrow: Speaker

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit has said that the Assembly session will start from Thursday (tomorrow).

"Two members of Legislative Assembly and one member of Legislative Council tested positive for COVID-19 today. During the Assembly session, if members inform that they have some health issues, they will not be marked as absent. The Assembly session will start tomorrow," Dikshit said while speaking to ANI.

"We will take several measures, including keeping alternative seats vacant and alloting seats to members in the visitor's gallery during the session," he added.

Earlier in the day, Dikshit chaired an all-party meeting in which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Suresh Khanna and leaders of Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) and Apna Dal (S) participated.



This was the third all-party meeting to discuss how to conduct assembly session, Dikshit said.

As many as 5,156 COVID-19 cases, 5,620 discharges and 53 deaths reported in the state in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 49,645, discharges to 1,15,227 and death toll to 2,638, said UP Health Department on Wednesday. (ANI)

