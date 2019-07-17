UP ATS arrest Maoist with Rs 50,000 reward on head in Bareilly

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): A Moist carrying Rs 50,000 reward on his head was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Bareilly on Wednesday.

Kheer Singh Bora, a resident of Almora district of Uttarakhand, is accused in several incidents of Maoist-related activities including organising a training camp for Maoists and instigating people to boycott elections.

A .315 bore rifle with five live rounds, incriminating literature, Pendrive and necessary kit to survive in the jungle were recovered from his possession, the Uttar Pradesh Police said in a press release.

Bora, a BSc dropout, was appointed the secretary of 3 USAC zonal committee of Communist Party of India (Maoist) in 2006.

He was mainly involved in propagating Maoist ideology among students, farmers, labours and youths.

Several cases under relevant sections under Indian Penal Code (IPC) are registered against him in Udham Singh Nagar, Almora, Nainital districts of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Police had in 2017 announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.

He was brought to Lucknow and will be produced in a court here to take him on custodial remand.

The ATS will question him about his other associates and other sister organisations of CPI (M) operating in the state. (ANI)

