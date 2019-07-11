Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Six accused, who were detained after illegal weapons were recovered from a 'madrasa' in Sherkot, were interrogated at Anti-Terrorism Squad police station.
Yesterday, six people were arrested after illegal weapons were recovered from a madrasa here in Sherkot in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police had said.
Based on credible information, police conducted a raid at the madrasa where around 25 children study.
"We received information that some anti-social elements visit this madrasa. We searched the premises and recovered five pistols and several cartridges. Six people have been arrested," Circle Officer K Kanojia had said. (ANI)
UP: ATS interrogates 6 accused of keeping illegal weapons in Bijnor's Madarsa
ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 13:56 IST
