Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government has appointed Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi as the new Principal Secretary Home.
Awasthi has replaced Arvind Kumar, who has been transferred to Principal Secretary Transport.
In the latest bureaucratic reshuffle, over two dozen other IAS officials have also been given different charges. (ANI)
UP: Awanish Awasthi appointed Principal Secretary Home
ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 09:55 IST
