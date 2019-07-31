UP: Awanish Awasthi appointed Principal Secretary Home

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:22 IST

VG Siddhartha last rite will take place at his father's estate in Belur

Mangaluru (Karanataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): The last rites of CCD owner VG Siddhartha, whose body was found on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar here on Wednesday morning, will take place at his father's estate in Belur, said his close aide Sringeri MLA T D Rajegowda.