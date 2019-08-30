UP: Azam Khan's sister questioned by police in Jauhar University land-grab cases

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Rampur Police on Friday questioned SP leader Azam Khan's sister Nikhat Akhlaq in connection with land-grab cases registered against Jauhar Univesity.

The family of Nikhat, who is the varsity treasurer, said that the police took her away without giving any reason.

"When we asked why they are taking her away, they pushed us aside," Nasreen, another sister of Azam Khan, told ANI.

However, police said Nikhat is not in custody and only details were sought from her.

"There are many land encroachment cases against Jauhar University. When the registrar and the vice-chancellor were questioned about them, they did not respond. Now, the investigation is going on. She is the treasurer. We have followed the law. We are taking details. Neither has she been taken in custody or arrested," Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal told reporters here.

At least, 25 FIRs have been registered against Azam Khan, who is the vice-chancellor of the varsity.

Last month, the police had carried out a raid at the premises of Jauhar University and found over 2,500 expensive books allegedly stolen from some other institutes.

Several complaints have also been lodged against the controversial Rampur lawmaker for alleged land grab to build the varsity.

On July 25, a sub-divisional magistrate's court had asked Azam Khan to get the gate of the university, built on the land of the Public Works Department (PWD), demolished.

SDM Prem Prakash Tiwari had also imposed a fine of Rs 3.2 crore on Khan. (ANI)

