UP: Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatma wins Rampur by-elections

New Delhi (India), Oct 24 (ANI): Tanzeen Fatima, wife of senior Samajwadi Party (SP) party leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan has won the by-elections from the Rampur Assembly constituency.

Fatima, the Rajya Sabha MP bagged the seat winning by a margin of over 7700 votes. Fatima secured 79043 votes while her nearest rival BJP candidate secured 71327 votes.

By-elections to the Rampur Assembly seat, considered an SP bastion, were necessitated after Azam Khan won the Lok Sabha elections from the constituency earlier this year and vacated the MLA post.

BJP fielded Bharat Bhushan from the seat and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held three rallies in his favour. SP chief Akhilesh also campaigned for Khan's wife in the constituency.

Khan is facing a slew of criminal cases in connection with land encroachments by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Over 80 cases have been registered against the SP leader who has to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with these cases from time to time. (ANI)

