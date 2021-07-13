UP: Ballia Girl thwarts molestation bid by neighbour, sustains knife injuries

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): A girl was attacked with a knife allegedly by her neighbour after she tried to oppose molestation in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, the police said on Monday.

The man was later arrested and a case was lodged against him.



"Both accused and victim were known to each other. The girl sustained knife injuries on her face after she tried to oppose molestation," Superintendent of Police (SP) for Ballia Vipin Tada said.

"A case was registered over the complaint of the victim's father. She has been admitted to a hospital. Her condition is stable now," he said.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

