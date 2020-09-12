UP: Banarasi saree business picks up speed, say shopkeepers

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): People involved in the manufacturing and sale of Banarasi sarees say that their business is improving gradually.

Speaking to ANI, Mohammad Alam, a shop owner said, "More number of customers are coming now and many of them are also ordering online. We are happy that we have resumed our work."



A person who workes in a saree shop Bansraj Pandey said, "lockdown was there now things have opened and the customers are coming, so its a very good thing for us."

Another person Babulal Yadav said, "Now that shops are open so online bookings have also started and things are getting into normal. Bookings for marriages are also coming. It was a very difficult time for us during the lockdown."

Mohammed Yameen a saree manufacturer said, "Earlier situation was bad and thankfully now the situation is getting back normally slowly. Even though the customers are still not coming but online orders are coming." (ANI)

