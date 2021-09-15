UP: Banda SSP suspended for being inefficient in tackling illegal mining

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI): Senior Superintendent of Police, Banda Mahendra Pratap Chauhan has been suspended from his services with an immediate effect on grounds of inefficiency, as per the state government's order.

Since the last few days, allegations have been made against the senior police officer for supporting the illegal mining and transportation mafia.

The order says, "On basis of the review of works done by the SSP Mahendra Pratap Chauhan, he was found to be inefficient in tackling crimes and criminals in his state, illegal mining and transportation mafia in particular."



The order also mentioned that 'maurang' extracted from Madhya Pradesh was being transported illegally through Uttar Pradesh and vehicles carrying it passed through Banda, a district under Chauhan's jurisdiction.

Chauhan was involved in various meetings regarding the passing of these vehicles through Banda, as per the letter.

"Had he taken proper action against the illegal mining and transportation mafia, such serious facts would not have come to light, it reflects his carelessness and poor supervision during his work," the letter added. (ANI)

