UP bans corona patients from keeping mobile phones inside isolation wards of COVID-19 hospitals

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government has banned patients admitted in dedicated L-2 and L-3 COVID hospitals to take mobile phones along with them in the isolation wards so as to check the spread of coronavirus infection.

As per the orders, two mobile phones are required to made available with the ward in-charge of the COVID care centres so that patients and talk to their family members and administration if required. Further, the orders specify that the mobile numbers should be communicated to the family members of the patients.

"This is to inform that patients admitted in dedicated L-2 and L-3 hospitals are not allowed to take mobile phones along in the isolation wards as its spread infection," read a letter by Director General Medical Education, KK Gupta to all concerned officials and Directors of dedicated COVID hospitals.

"To facilitate the communication between COVID-19 patients admitted in clinics, with their family members, or anyone else, ensure that two dedicated mobile phones while adhering to infection prevention norms, are kept with ward in-charge of COVID care centre..." read the order.

According to the latest data available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 5735 cases of coronavirus have been reported from Uttar Pradesh with 3238 cured/migrated/discharged and 152 deaths.

India has so far recorded 1,25,101 COVID-19 cases out of which 69,597 are active cases. 3,720 people have lost their lives to coronavirus. (ANI)

