UP: Bareilly-based University inducts Triple Talaq law in LLB, LLM syllabus

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): In what seems to be the first in Uttar Pradesh, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University in Bareilly has inducted the newly passed Triple Talaq Law in its syllabus for the LLB and LLM courses.

"On September 11, we revised the syllabus of LLB and LLM and included Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019 in it. This is the first university in the state to induct the bill into their syllabus," Head of the Law Department, Amit Singh told ANI.

Singh said that he hopes that the university's decision will lead to a good outcome.

"They will not only learn the provisions of the act but also do case studies. This is being done so that students can become good lawyers and help people get justice," he said.

The HOD also said that one of the university students is also doing a doctorate on Triple Talaq.

According to the students, they are also excited to start with the new syllabus.

The Parliament had, last month, passed the Muslim Women(Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019, more popularly known as Triple Talaq Bill. (ANI)

