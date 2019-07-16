UP: Bareilly Mayor misbehaves with MHO, case registered

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Municipal Health Officer (MHO) Sanjeev Pradhan on Monday filed a case against Mayor Umesh Gautam and some unidentified persons for allegedly misbehaving with him and obstructing the government work.

"The Mayor allegedly misbehaved with the health officer on Monday. A video of the incident has surfaced in this regard. We will also include that as evidence," Superintendent of Police Abhinandan Singh said on Tuesday.

In the video of the incident, the Mayor is seen shouting and pushing the health officer over an alleged act of corruption.

The Mayor also posted pictures of the incident on Twitter, saying: "I went to the health office myself to resolve the issue after officials refused to return a cow despite."

Police said a case has been registered under Sections 147 (rioting), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The investigation is on. (ANI)

