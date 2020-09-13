UP becomes first state to conduct 75 lakh COVID-19 tests

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to conduct 75 lakh tests for coronavirus cases, informed state Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish K Awasthi on Sunday.

"Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to conduct over 75 lakhs COVID-19 tests. The Chief Minister has said that the number of COVID-19 testing has to be taken to 1 crore. Before September 30, UP will be the first state to test 10 million COVID-19 samples. Now, we are preparing to test 2 lakh COVID-19 samples per day," Awasthi said during a press briefing on the coronavirus situation in the state.

Meanwhile, Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said, "Yesterday, a total of 1,47,082 samples were tested in the state. So far, over 75 lakhs COVID-19 samples have been tested in the state," said Mohan.



As many as 6,239 new cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 3,12,036, according to Uttar Pradesh health department.

As per the bulletin of Uttar Pradesh health department, 80 people succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, climbing the death toll to 4,429.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries stands at 2,39,485 after 5,958 patients recovered from COVID-19.

There are 68,122 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

