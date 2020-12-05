UP becomes first state to conduct over 2 crore COVID-19 tests

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to have tested more than two crore samples for COVID-19, said Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad on Saturday.

"No state has conducted so many tests so far. Yesterday 1,66,938 samples were tested whereas a total of 21,028,312 samples have been tested so far across the state," said Prasad.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has reported 29 deaths and 325 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry, on Saturday. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has also registered 2,247 recoveries during this period.

As many as 22,665 active COVID-19 cases were reported and 5,20,637 people have recovered so far, according to Union Health Ministry on Saturday. (ANI)