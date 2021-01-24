UP becomes first state to have 2 airstrips on expressways for landing, take-off of fighter planes

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): With the completion of the construction of the 3,300-metre-long airstrip near Kurebhar on Purvanchal Expressway, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country with two airstrips on expressways to facilitate emergency landing and take-off of fighter planes.

Speaking to ANI, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh said, "The construction of Purvanchal Expressway being completed rapidly. The construction of the 3,300-metre-long airstrip near Kurebhar on the expressway has been completed. All categories of aircraft can land on this airstrip. The Indian Air Force is likely to test the airstrip soon."



Notably, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country with two airstrips on expressways. One airstrip is on Lucknow-Agra Expressway while the other is on Purvanchal Expressway. Airstrips on expressways are designed to facilitate emergency landing and take-off of fighter planes.

Earlier, the Indian Air Force had examined Yamuna Expressway and Agra Expressway. Aircraft like Mirage 2000, Jaguar, Sukhoi 30 and Super Hercules had already landed on Lucknow-Agra Expressway. Uttar Pradesh government is trying to connect the entire northern part of the country with expressways.

The Hindon and Agra airbases of the Indian Air Force will be able to use the runway of all three expressways if needed. Also, these airstrips of Uttar Pradesh can serve the Air Force to respond against China and Pakistan in case of any war. (ANI)

