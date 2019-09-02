UP: Beneficiaries of Kanshiram Awas Yojana allege Azam Khan distributed fake certificates

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Some beneficiaries of the Kanshiram Awas Yojana have alleged that SP lawmaker Azam Khan had distributed fake housing allocation certificates to them under the scheme.

"The district administration received a complaint from some people alleging that they have received fake allocation certificates of houses under the Kanshiram housing scheme from SP leader Azam Khan. We will be investigating the matter and if the certificates are found to be fake, strict action will be taken against those who counterfeited the certificates, " Additional District Magistrate (ADM) JP Gupta said on Sunday.

The Rampur MP has been embroiled in several cases.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday registered an FIR against Azam Khan and various others for allegedly forcing a family to vacate their home in Rampur district.

In a complaint filed before the police, the victim claimed that a group of 15-20 men barged into his house on October 15 in 2016 and threatened to kill them if they do not vacate it.

In July, police carried out a raid at the premises of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University and recovered over 2,500 expensive books allegedly stolen from some other institutes. Several complaints have been lodged against the Azam Khan, who is the chancellor of the university, for alleged land grab to build the varsity.

At least 25 FIRs have been registered against Khan in land-grab cases. (ANI)

