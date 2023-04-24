UP: Bike-borne men looted Rs 30 lakhs from electronic showroom in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): Two Bike-borne men robbed Rs 30 lakhs from an electronic showroom in the Ghukna area of Police Station Sihani gate area here, said police officials on Monday.

Police received information about the robbery incident on the night of April 23. The police team and officials reached the incident spot immediately, said Ravi Kumar Singh, ACP Sihani Gate.

Police questioned the victim and investigated the CCTVs, said police.



A case has been registered against 2 persons for robbing Rs 30 lakhs from an electronic showroom, said ACP.

A police investigation is underway and soon the incident will be unveiled, said ACP.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

