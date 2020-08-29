UP BJP appoints new regional chiefs

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party appointed new chiefs for six regions of the state on Friday.

The party has appointed Mohit Beniwal as president of the western region, Rajnikant Maheshwari of Braj region, Manvendra Singh of Kanpur region, Shesh Narain Mishra of Awadh, Mahesh Srivastava of Kashi and Dharmendra Singh Sainthwar of Gorakhpur region.

The party also congratulated its new office-bearers in a tweet. The appointments were made in consultation with party chief JP Nadda.

(ANI)

