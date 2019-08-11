BJP booth president Rakesh Singh
BJP booth president Rakesh Singh

UP: BJP booth president Rakesh Singh murdered in Hamirpur

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 12:55 IST

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): BJP booth president Rakesh Singh was allegedly murdered in Pachkhura village here late on Saturday.
According to police, Singh used to live with his sister at latter's house. The other members of the family had gone out of town and he was alone at home when the incident took place.
According to the police, some unidentified persons entered and used a sharp weapon to kill him.
Senior police officials and BJP members have reached the spot.
A case will be registered as soon as the family members of the victim file a complaint. (ANI)

