UP BJP chief blurts cuss word while addressing crowd at Firozabad

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swantantra Dev Singh on Tuesday shocked his audience at a public event here after he blurted out an expletive while addressing a crowd.

Giving a lecture on morality to the crowd, Singh said, "You have to do four things: You should not ask your children to buy tobacco for you; you should give massage to your ageing parents; after 7 pm, you should be inside your house; spend Sunday with your family. Why are you dying to become a crorepati? Are you fools (expletive deleted)?" Singh said, much to the shock of the crowd.

Singh also took a jibe at the relationship between Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"What will you do? I have not seen any son who secures the money earned by you. Look at history. Mulayam Singh earned with hard work which Akhilesh Yadav lost. BSP looted people, then SP came. Both parties looted the people," he said. (ANI)

