Screen grab from the video footage of the incident.
Screen grab from the video footage of the incident.

UP: BJP leader caught abusing police on camera; FIR registered

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:22 IST

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): An FIR was registered against Arvind Singh, Katghar Mandal president of BJP, Moradabad, for allegedly misbehaving with the police on Wednesday.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The FIR has been registered at Civil Lines police station.
Speaking about the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Ankit Mittal said, "On July 24, routine checking of vehicles was taking place under Civil Lines police station limits in the afternoon. When the checking was on, a man misbehaved with the police and used abusive language. Taking action in the matter, his bike was seized and a case was registered under relevant Sections."
However, the BJP leader said that it was the police official who misbehaved with him first when he was bringing his children back from school.
"I was bringing my children - my son, and daughter of a lawyer friend - from school. A police official stopped me asking where my helmet was. I said I did not have one and agreed to pay challan. But they took away my bike's key and started abusing. So, I got angry and responded to him," Arvind Singh said.
"Police took me and my children to the police station in their car. They kept us there for two hours. My children are still terrified because of this. I am very sad and very angry because of this. I am not sad because of checking... It is good that checking is being done. But the way they misbehaved with me, is unfortunate," he added.
Singh shared that he had informed his seniors in the party about the incident and will take relevant action from his side. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:45 IST

Congress issues whip to Rajya Sabha MPs

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Congress party has issued whip to its MPs in Rajya Sabha to be present in the House today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:45 IST

Locals in this MP village cross crocodile-inhabited river on...

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Locals in Damdam village of Mandsaur are forced to cross a river here on a makeshift boat made of plastic barrels as a bridge is yet to be constructed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:16 IST

Bombs hurled, shots fired outside residence of Barrackpore MP in...

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], July 25 (ANI): Unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled bombs and fired gunshots outside the residence of BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, here on Wednesday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:01 IST

Senior Karnataka BJP leaders meet Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A meeting of the Karnataka BJP delegation with Home Minister Amit Shah is underway here on Thursday to discuss the future course of action in Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 10:48 IST

Bihar man beaten to death by mob for attacking teacher

Jamui (Bihar) [India], July 25 (ANI): A man was brutally thrashed to death by a mob for allegedly attacking a teacher here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 10:33 IST

Journalist arrested for blackmailing Gurugram BJP MLA

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 25 (ANI): A journalist was arrested for allegedly blackmailing Gurugram BJP MLA Umesh Aggarwal and demanding money from him, said police.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 10:33 IST

MPs from BJP, NCP give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MPs from the BJP and the NCP on Thursday gave Zero Hour notices in the Upper House of Parliament over various issues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 10:15 IST

Heavy rains likely in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana today: IMD

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said heavy rainfall is likely to lash Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 09:50 IST

NCP's Sachin Ahir, Chhagan Bhujbal likely to join Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): In yet another blow to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), its leaders Sachin Ahir and Chhagan Bhujbal are likely to join the Shiv Sena on Wednesday, party sources said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 09:11 IST

Low rainfall, water scarcity damaging paddy crop in East Vidarbha

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Less rainfall in East Vidarbha region has made it difficult for paddy farmers as they do not have much water to irrigate their crops.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 08:59 IST

Boycott Muslims making Kanwar in Haridwar: Sadhvi Prachi

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi has courted yet another controversy, calling for Muslims to be shunned from making Kanwar for devotees of Lord Shiva in Haridwar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 08:29 IST

Akbaruddin Owaisi recalls '15 minutes' remark, claims RSS unable...

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), stating that the party has not been able to overcome his "15 minutes" remark.

Read More
iocl