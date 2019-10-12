UP: BJP leader shot dead in Deoband

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead by some unidentified bike-borne assailants in Deoband area here on Saturday morning.

According to the police, a corporator in Deoband Municipal Corporation, Dhara Singh was going to a local sugar mill where he worked at around 8 am when he was shot.

"He was rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC), where the doctor declared him brought dead," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar.

The body has been sent to Saharanpur mortuary for the post-mortem examination.

"We are talking to the family members of the deceased. Investigation in the matter is on. We are trying to solve the case as early as possible," added Kumar. (ANI)

