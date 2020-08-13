UP: BJP MLA alleges manhandling by cops, party workers protest outside police station

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): BJP MLA from Aligarh district's Iglas constituency, Rajkumar Sahyogi, on Wednesday, alleged that he was manhandled by three policemen, including a Station House Officer (SHO) at Gonda Police station.

According to Sahyogi, he went to the police station on Wednesday, to seek justice for a party worker against whom police have registered a case.

Sahyogi alleged that as argument heated between him and the cops, the police station in-charge tore his clothes and engaged in a physical altercation with him.

Soon after the incident, BJP workers reached the Gonda police station and started raising slogans in support of Sahyogi. Aligarh MP Satish Gautam also reached the site with senior police officers.

"Iglas MLA Rajkumar Sahyogi had a dispute with the police station in-charge and he registered a complaint in this regard. The matter is being investigated," Atul Sharma, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Aligarh said. (ANI)

