UP: BJP MLA from Ayodhya's Gosaiganj disqualified after fake marksheet

Dec 10, 2021


Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Ayodhya's Gosaiganj seat, Indra Pratap alias Khabbu Tiwari has been disqualified from the membership of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly following his conviction by a Special Court for using a fake mark sheet to get admission in college.

Tiwari was sentenced to five years in jail by a Special Court for using a fake mark sheet to get admission in college.
According to a notification issued by the Principal Secretary of UP's Legislative Assembly, the membership of Khabbu Tiwari will be considered terminated from October 18.
He was elected as MLA in 2017. (ANI)

