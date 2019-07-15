UP: BJP MLA's daughter Sakshi Misra's husband roughed up, court directs police to ensure protection

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jul 15 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court on Monday gave directions to police to provide protection to Sakshi Misra, daughter of BJP MLA Rajesh Misra, and her husband Ajitesh after he was allegedly roughed up by unknown persons in the court's premises here.

"Only Ajitesh was beaten up. It is not known who were these people. But it proves that there is indeed a threat to their life for which they were seeking protection," SMA Nasim, the lawyer, told ANI.

On July 11, Sakshi had moved the Allahabad High Court to seek police protection, citing threat to her life from her father after marrying Ajitesh from outside her caste.

The matter came to light after Sakshi had posted a video on social media requesting the police to provide security as she and her husband faced a threat from her father and brother, who, she alleged, were trying to get her killed.

In another separate incident, a couple who were abducted from the premises of the Allahabad High Court in Prayagraj has been rescued by the police in Fatehpur.

The abductors have been nabbed, the police said.

The couple had gone to the court to seek protection when they were abducted by the unknown persons and fled in a vehicle.

"A news reporter told us that armed people had conducted the abduction. We have launched a vehicle checking drive in the city. One suspect vehicle has been traced, "Additional Director General of Prayagraj SN Sabat told media persons here earlier. (ANI)