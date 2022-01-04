UP: BJP plans to emulate 2017 election strategy, seeks people's suggestions for 2022 poll manifesto

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking suggestions from the public for preparing its poll manifesto.

Earlier in 2017, BJP followed the same strategy and took suggestions from the people for its poll manifesto. The party emerged triumphant winning over 300 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Dr Pushkar Mishra, a member of the BJP's Election Manifesto Committee said, that the party has received lakhs of suggestions from different sections of the people based on their expectations.

"We had received huge success in 2017 by creating an innovative manifesto. We hope that we will achieve success in 2022 also as BJP is preparing its 'Sankalp Patra' based on public expectations. Till now, we have got lakhs of suggestions from different sections of the public."

"To take Uttar Pradesh to the first position on the scale of development, a state-wide campaign was started by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 15 on the theme of 'Uttar Pradesh Number 1, sujhaav aapka, sankalp hamara', under which suggestion boxes have been kept at 30,000 places in the state to seek suggestions from the public," he added.

Mishra further said that the party has kept over 27,000 boxes at BJP Shakti Kendras and the rest 3,000 have been kept at different places.

"In 'Akanksha Peti', we are asking for suggestions from the general public for our Sankalp Patra. We are compiling all the suggestions which we would use for preparing our manifesto. We get these suggestions from different sources which include common people, scholars, intellectual experts and specialists," he said.

"The 10 members of our manifesto committee are going to 19 places. We will go to the different metropolises of the state and will meet the scholars, business entrepreneurs and all those people and collect suggestions from them," he said.

"We will go to different places and interact with different social, business, industrial, workers, litterateurs, teachers and others to know their expectations. Even before this, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives are taking suggestions from the public," he added.

Ten members of the BJP's manifesto committee include Rajya Sabha MP Seema Dwivedi, Minister of State Atul Garg, Member of the Manifesto Committee Dr Pushkar Mishra, Rajya Sabha MP Vijaypal Tomar, MP Rajesh Verma, Rajya Sabha MP Brijlal, MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Rajya Sabha MP Kanta Kardam, Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna and MP Rajesh Verma. They will interact with the people and take their suggestions.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to the Assembly polls early this year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party had bagged 312 seats out of the 403. Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) had bagged 47 seats and 19 seats respectively. Congress had managed to win only seven seats. (ANI)