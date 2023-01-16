UP BJP to train district presidents in data management for 2024 LS polls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): In order to prepare the party leaders for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh has decided to equip its district presidents and district in-charges with the knowledge of data management, informed party sources on Monday.

The BJP district presidents throughout Uttar Pradesh will be equipped with the new data management mechanism of the BJP. Classes will be held by experts on January 18 on the matter.

Along with the voters, the data of the beneficiaries of the schemes of the Yogi Modi government will also be collected. Data will also be collected on the voters' caste equation and economic status, said the party source.



BJP has been considering booth management as its strength. In a recent meeting with National General Secretary (Organisation), BL Santosh, it was decided that the BJP will focus on voters and beneficiaries of schemes to win 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Regarding the preparations for Mission 2024, Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya said that BJP's target is to win 80 out of 80 seats, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath and create history once again.

The BJP won 62 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, nine less than what it had achieved in 2014. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP won 71 out of the 80 Lok Sabha Seats of the state. (ANI)

