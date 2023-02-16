UP board exams begin, govt deploys teams at exam centres to prevent cheating

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) exams began on Friday, with the state administration deploying 521 mobile teams of magistrates to prevent cheating.

According to an official statement from the state Education department, a total of 58 lakh students of standards 10 and 12 will write the board exams at 8,753 centres.



The department classified 242 centres as hypersensitive and 936 as sensitive to ensure a smooth and successful conduct of the high school (class 10) exams, which will be held over 12 days, and the Intermediate exams (class 12), which is to be held over 14 days, starting Thursday.

"521 mobile teams have been developed by deploying 1,390 Sector Magistrates and 455 Zonal Magistrates in districts for the inspection and supervision during the exam. Meanwhile, 75 state-level supervisory officers have also been appointed for the same," the department said in a statement.



Further, it mentioned that 3 lakh CCTV cameras with voice recorders have been installed at 1.43 lakh examination halls to prevent cheating. Along with this, arrangements have been made for a DVR router device and high-speed internet.





Joint Education Director Surendra Tiwari said two CCTV cameras have been installed in each of the 126 examination centres in Lucknow.

A control room and monitoring centre equipped with all kinds of technical facilities have been set up in Lucknow. The exams are being conducted on an OMR sheet, which has been printed with the QR code and logo over it.

Meanwhile, in Kanpur, the examinees were allegedly frisked before being allowed to enter the examination hall at the Laloo Prasad Intermediate College. The examination halls were being monitored through CCTV cameras in Prayagraj.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, issued strict instructions, including the imposition of the National Security Act (NSA), against those involved in unfair practices during the examinations. An FIR will also be filed against the room invigilators and centre administrators involved in cheating.



According to an official release dated Wednesday, the packaging of question paper and answer sheets have been done in tamper-proof envelopes in four layers.

"For the first time this year, stitched answer sheets have been arranged in all the districts of the state. The QR code and logo of the board have been printed on the answer sheets printed in four colors. For the first time in high school, the examination of 20 marks multiple-choice questions is being conducted on an OMR sheet," it read.

A total of 170 jailed prisoners will also appear in the UP board exams this year. Of them, 79 are registered to write the high school exam while 91 will appear for the intermediate exam, it added. (ANI)

