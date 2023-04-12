UP Board results 2023 to be declared by April third week

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the Uttar Pradesh Board class 10 and 12 results by April third week.

"The results of over 54 lakh students of UP Board that appeared to give exams of high school and intermediate will be announced in the third week of April," sources said.

According to the information, UP Board is ready to announce in the third week of April.

For the first time in many years the result will be declared early.

The work of evaluation of answer copies was completed before the scheduled date (1 April). The evaluation of more than 3 crores of 19 lakh answer sheets was completed in 14 days.



Meanwhile, 143933 teachers have checked copies and for the first time, the answer copies of the UP board were evaluated even on Sundays and holidays.

After 30 years, a record has also been created in the UP board for conducting the examination without any hindrances like a paper leak or paper cancellations.

Along with the education department, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) also kept an eye on the examination.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also issued strict instructions, including the imposition of the National Security Act (NSA), against those involved in unfair practices during the examinations.

According to the timetable for the 2023 examinations released by the Secondary Education Board, the UP Board of Class 10 and 12 examinations begin on February 16. The Class 10 examinations concluded on March 3 while the Class 12 examinations concluded on March 4. (ANI)

