UP: Body of 8-year-old boy found in Sitapur

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Body of an eight-year-old boy, who was allegedly stabbed to death after being sexually assaulted, was found near Raghopur village area here on Thursday.

"The body of the boy was recovered from within 700 metres of the village today morning with stab wounds and other injuries all over the body," Superintendent of Police (SP) LR Kumar said.

According to the locals, the boy was allegedly assaulted before being killed and his half-naked body was thrown in a sugarcane farm in the area.

"The family of the victims has informed that the boy was last seen with another minor of the village, who had come to their house to call the boy," Kumar said.

When the eight-year-old did not come back to the house, his parents went to the police.

"The family of the boy had informed the police that their child had gone missing on Wednesday. A team of police was dispatched to the village. Police carried out search operation in the area along with other locals," Kumar added.

The police have registered a case and the body has been sent for post mortem.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

