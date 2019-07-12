UP: Body of girl found outside college in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): A body of a 21-year-old girl was found outside the gate of the IMS college in the Masuri area of Ghaziabad on Friday.

Neeraj Jadhav, Superintendent of Police (SP) said, "This morning we found a body of a girl outside the IMS College. The body has not yet been identified. We have sent the information to the nearby police stations for the identification of the girl."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

