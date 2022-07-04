UP: Boy arrested for murdering teacher in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): A student of class 12 was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police in Ayodhya on Sunday for allegedly murdering his teacher.

According to Police, the arrested boy was in a love relationship with the deceased.





"A class 12 boy was arrested for murdering his teacher. He was identified in CCTV footage and his t-shirt was used to nab him," said AP Singh, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Ayodhya.

"The arrested boy was in a relationship with the victim teacher. He wanted to get out of the relationship as he was scared of getting exposed. The teacher used to threaten him by making insulting revelations about him. That is why, he murdered her," added the official.

The investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

