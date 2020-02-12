UP budget session to begin on Thursday

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Assembly Budget Session will begin on Thursday and the Budget 2020-21 will be tabled on February 18.

According to the proposed programme, Governor Anandiben Patel will jointly address members of both Houses, Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad, at 11 am on Thursday.



Finance minister Suresh Khanna will present the Budget. (ANI)

