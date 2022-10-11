UP: Building collapses in Kanpur due to incessant rains

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): A three-storey building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Monday due to incessant rains.

The incident took place on Yateem Khana Roda in Wood Market area in Kanpur and was captured on CCTV installed nearby.

The CCTV footage showed that several vehicles were passing by the building at the time of the incident.

There were no injuries in the incident as no one was living in the building.



However, a car was damaged as the debris fell over it.

Locals said the building was very old and in dilapidated condition.



"The building collapsed due to incessant rains. It was very old. No one was living in the house. Thankfully, the driver of the car that was trapped in the rubble also narrowly escaped," an eyewitness told ANI.



Following the building collapse, Kanpur Police arrived at the spot.

Meanwhile, due to the rains in parts of Uttar Pradesh, people living in low-lying areas are facing problems as a flood-like situation has been created due to a rise in the water levels of the Rapti river in Gorakhpur.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), various places in the state are likely to witness rain on Tuesday.

"Rain/thundershower is very likely at many places over the state on October 11. Rain/ thundershower is very likely at isolated places over the West UP and many places over the East UP on October 12. Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the East UP on October 11," said the IMD.

In Aligarh, heavy rainfall caused waterlogging and flood water entered houses and shops.

Parts of Noida witnessed severe waterlogging as incessant rainfall heavy rainfall lashed the city. The waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Noida including the 'underpass' in Sector 126. (ANI)

