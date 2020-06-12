UP bus dispute: Allahabad HC to hear UP Congress chief's bail plea on June 16

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court will on June 16 hear the bail plea of Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu, who was arrested in connection with a case related to buses arranged to transport migrant labourers.

The court also directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to submit the case diary in the bus controversy case and slated the matter for hearing on June 16.

Lallu was arrested for illegally staging a sit-in protest along with party leaders and workers over the movement of buses arranged by Congress for migrant labourers. He had then filed a bail plea in a sessions court which was denied.

Lallu was arrested twice on May 20 -- first in Agra for protest against the Uttar Pradesh government for not granting permission to allow buses arranged by the party to ferry migrants to their homes in Rajasthan. He was later granted bail by an Agra court and released from the jail.

However, he was arrested again by a team of Lucknow Police in a second case filed in connection with the bus row. (ANI)

