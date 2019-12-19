UP: Bus set ablaze during anti-CAA protest in Sambhal

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): A state transport bus was allegedly set on fire during a protest against the newly-amended citizenship law here on Thursday.

More details are awaited in the matter.

Protests have intensified in several parts of the country after the Parliament gave the nod to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which became an Act after getting assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)