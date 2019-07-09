UP bus tragedy: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma meets injured passengers

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday visited SN Medical College, Krishna Hospital and Chauhan Hospital to the meet those who sustained injuries in a bus accident on the Yamuna Expressway.

Sharma assured the injured persons of full medical support for their treatment. He also gave instructions to the officers to check the recurrence of such accidents. He also visited the accident spot.

A UP Roadways bus fell into a drain on the Yamuna Expressway here resulting in the loss of lives of 29 people and leaving several others injured on Monday morning.

The double-decker bus belonged to Awadh Depot and was going to New Delhi from Lucknow.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief and condolences on the death of passengers and directed the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police to provide all possible help to the injured.

UP Roadways has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased. (ANI)

