UP: Bus turns turtle after losing balance in Kannauj; 6 critically injured, no casualties reported

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): As many as six people got critically injured and 19 others received injuries after a bus carrying pilgrims from a temple in Firozabad turned turtle in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj on Sunday.

According to the sources, the bus carrying 50 pilgrims lost its balance near Nagam Mandi in the Chhibramau Kotwali area.

The police reached the spot in time to rescue the travellers

So far, no casualties have been reported.

More details are awaited. (ANI)