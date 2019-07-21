UP: Businessman pays bail money of 17 inmates on his 73rd birthday

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A local businessman here deposited around Rs 35,000 with the district jail authorities to secure the release of 17 inmates.

Motilal Yadav deposited the penalty amount on the occasion of his 73rd birthday, which ensured their release.

"My son is an advocate. I have come to know that inmates can be released with people's support... I have given my contribution. They will not repeat their mistakes in the future," Yadav told ANI.

Superintendent of the district jail Shashikant Mishra appreciated Yadav's kind gesture. He said that around 232 inmates were released after depositing the bail amount to the tune of Rs 8.5 lakh in the last two years.

"Motilal Yadav wanted to release some inmates who could not afford bail money. Yesterday, around 17 prisoners were released after he deposited Rs 35,000. During my tenure of two years, around 232 inmates were released after the payment of around 8.50 lakh bail money," said Mishra.(ANI)

