UP by-polls: Azam Khan's wife clears electricity dues of Humsafar resort ahead of filing nomination

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Before filing her nomination for the Rampur Assembly by-poll, Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's wife Tanzeem Fatima on Monday cleared electricity dues worth Rs 30 lakh of the Humsafar resort owned by son Abdullah Azam Khan.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Garg, an officer working with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited said that a fine of Rs 3,40,000 and revenue assessment of Rs 26,37,269 was imposed on Humsafar resort in the state due to alleged electricity theft case.

"Fatima has cleared all her dues. Around Rs 30 lakh has been deposited today in the division account. Humsafar resort had an electricity connection already but there was an additional cable attached to the given connection through which they were using additional electricity without paying for it. An FIR was registered in the case to take legal action against the authorities," he explained.

She later filed the nomination for the Rampur Assembly by-poll.

Earlier this month, the power supply to the resort was cut after the state electricity department raided the resort.

On Sunday, Samajwadi Party had announced to field Rajya Sabha Fatima for the Rampur assembly by-poll. Her term of Rajya Sabha will end on November 25, 2020. (ANI)

