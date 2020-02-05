UP cabinet clears proposal to give 5 acres land to Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Feb 5 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday cleared the proposal to give 5 acres land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for construction of a mosque in Ayodhya, as had been directed by the Supreme Court while settling the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case last year.

The land has been allotted about 200 metres behind the Rounahi police station in village Dhannipur, Tehsil Sohawal, 18 km from the district headquarters, state ministers Siddharth Nath Singh and Shrikant Sharma said while briefing the media about the cabinet decisions.

The state cabinet also cleared 17 more proposals. The Housing Development Council and various authorities have cleared the operation of the One Time Settlement Scheme (OTS-2020) for the disposal of the default properties.

Under the new scheme, there is a provision for depositing a total amount of Rs 50 lakh in 4 months and more than Rs 50 lakh in 7 months. There will also be a two per cent discount on depositing the entire amount all at once.

The cabinet also approved the proposal to establish cyber crime police stations at UP Police's 16 zonal headquarters including Bareilly, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Kanpur, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Gorakhpur, Devipatan, Basti, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Mirzapur, and Ayodhya.

The cabinet also approved the decision to waive off the government guarantee in respect of cash credit limit to be taken from cooperative banks for the operation of 23 sugar mills related to UP Cooperative Sugar Mills.

For the year 2019-20, the government guarantee payable on Rs 3221.63 crore is being waived off. The Cabinet gave nod to provide government guarantee in respect of receiving cash credit limit of Rs. 100 crore each for timely sugarcane payment for the Pipraich and Munderava sugar mills under the Uttar Pradesh Sugar and Sugarcane Development Corporation Limited.

The cabinet also approved the proposal of nominating teachers of PMS cadre according to their ability on deputation as professors and associate professors in Ayodhya, Basti, Bahraich, Shahjahanpur and Firozabad medical colleges established with the help of the Central Government.

Among other proposals that were given the nod, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also approved the need to amend the web media policy. Under this, websites with 50,000 hits will now be entitled to get advertisements from DAVP.(ANI)