Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)
UP Cabinet gives nod to Bundelkhand Expressway

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 20:12 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to construct Bundelkhand Expressway and frame Juvenile Justice rule which mandates the registration of all organisations working for children's welfare in the state.
These decisions were taken at the meeting of Cabinet on Tuesday, which was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In all, the Cabinet approved 18 proposals including the filling up of vacancies in the Department of Ground Water.
Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, state government spokespersons and ministers Shrikant Sharma and Siddharth Nath Singh said: "The bid document for the construction of various packages of the Bundelkhand Expressway has been approved by the Cabinet."
"There is a total of six packages and the entire process will be completed in 45 days while further approval of the Cabinet is mandatory for any revision in the detailed project report (DPR)," they said.
According to an official statement, the Cabinet also decided to create the New Juvenile Justice rule. Under the new guidelines, all the organizations working for the welfare of children need to get registered and any such organistaion found functioning without the registration is likely to face stern action.
"Taking cognizance of vacancies in categories B and C in the Ground Water Department, the posts will be filled on contractual basis for one year or till the recruitment is done through the Public Service Commission," the statement said.
The statement further said, "The Cabinet also gave approval to various works under the UP Core Road Network Development Project. The project cost is 570 million dollars and the World Bank would shoulder the expense of around 400 million dollars. Rest of the expenses will be borne by the state government."
"The Cabinet has approved the proposal for exemption of stamp and registration fee for 589.35 acres of land of Kushinagar international airport that has to be handed over to the Airport Authority of India (AAI)," the statement said.
According to the statement, the Cabinet also approved the revision in the bid document for the construction of two packages of Gorakhpur Link Expressway through the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode.
"Other important proposals approved by the Cabinet were paying salary under the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission to the staff and teachers of Lohia Institute, to start the OPD of Cancer Institute from October, and approval of Rs 1 crore for the construction of botanical garden and Rs 25 lakh for the establishment of Yoga Centre at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University. The doctors and paramedical staff at KGMU will also get the salary on par with the PGI," the statement said.
The Cabinet also approved the release of Rs 5 crore as installment for the construction of Savitribai Phule Girls' hostel at BBAU, which will have the capacity to accommodate 300 students. The total cost of the project is
Rs 18.48 crore."
"The Cabinet also approved Rs 3.10 crore and Rs 25.77 lakh for the construction of medical colleges at Pratapgarh and Siddharthnagar respectively," the statement said.
"As many as 718 posts of the total 1,749 vacancies at the autonomous medical colleges will be filled on the contractual basis now. The Cabinet also approved the shuffling of doctors and paramedical staff in case of merger of Lohia Sanyukta Chikitsalay and Lohia Institute," added the statement. ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:03 IST

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:01 IST

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 20:40 IST

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 20:32 IST

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 20:14 IST

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 20:05 IST

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:49 IST

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:47 IST

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:41 IST

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:41 IST

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:37 IST

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 19:37 IST

