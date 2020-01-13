UP Cabinet introduces Police Commissionerate system for Gautam Buddh Nagar, Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Bringing a structural reform in the police system, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved the Police Commissionerate system for Gautam Buddh Nagar and Lucknow.

As per the new system, Gautam Buddh Nagar will now have an Additional Director General (ADG) rank official acting as Commissioner of Police (CP), assisted by two Additional Commissioners, who will be of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank.

Also, seven officials of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) will be posted in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Moreover, to control the crime against women, one woman official of SP rank would be posted while one SP rank official would be posted to maintain traffic.

In Lucknow, an ADG rank official will be the Commissioner, with two Inspector General (IG) rank officials functioning as Joint Police Commissioners.

In addition, 10 officials of the SP rank would be posted as Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs). Further, in order to control crime against women, two women police officials of the rank of SP and ASP will be posted. For traffic, one SP rank official and one Additional SP (ASP) rank official will be posted.

Lucknow (Rural) will continue to have a system of Superintendents of Police (SP), who will report to their respective IG and DIGs as earlier.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Prayagraj zone Sujit Pandey was on Monday appointed the first Police Commissioner of Lucknow.

Naveen Arora and Nilabja Choudhary were appointed Joint Police Commissioners of Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh government has informed that the present population of Gautam Buddh Nagar is 25 lakh while that of Lucknow is 40 Lakh. (ANI)

