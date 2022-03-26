UP cabinet min says people voted for BJP as party fulfilled 2017 promises

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Nand Gopal Nandi on Friday said people voted for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2022 assembly elections as the party fulfilled all the promises made in its manifesto of 2017.

After taking oath as a cabinet minister in the state, Nand Gopal Nandi told ANI, "In the first meeting today, all the ministers of state, cabinet ministers with independent charge, many sisters, women became ministers."

"Be it Samajwadi party or be it Congress, these people used to issue a manifesto, the greed for power was their mentality, there was no road map, we issued resolution letters," he added.

"If you see our's 2017's resolution letter, you would see that we have fulfilled all the promises. As a result of that, the general public of Uttar Pradesh voted for us and we will fulfil the resolutions of 2022 as well," he further added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held the first meeting of the council of ministers in Lucknow on Friday after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term.

Besides Yogi Adityanath, 52 other ministers also took the oath. Eighteen cabinet ministers, including two deputy CMs, 14 ministers of state with independent charge and 20 ministers of state took the oath of office with CM Yogi.

While, Surya Pratap Shahi who took an oath as cabinet minister on Friday said," Some old and some new ministers have taken oath and so everyone were introduced. We will fulfil the resolution letter of 2022."

Keshav Prasad Maurya, who took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said, "In the meeting of the Council of Ministers, we were introduced to each other, we talked about how the work is going to be accelerated further. "

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold his first cabinet meeting at 10 am on Saturday in Lok Bhawan, Lucknow, after which he will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Protem speaker Ramapati Shastri in Raj Bhawan at 11 am.

CM Adityanath will also address Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and top officials at 11:30 am in Yojana Bhawan, Lucknow. (ANI)