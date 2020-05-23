UP Cancer survivor defeats corona; discharged from hospital in 7 days

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): What can be termed as a "ray of hope" in the battle against COVID-19, a 66-year-old cancer survivor here in Lucknow recovered from the virus within a week after being admitted to the KGMU hospital and has been discharged from the hospital.

According to MLB Bhatt, Vice-Chancellor, King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, the person, who was cured of COVID-19, was treated for cancer in their hospital from May 2019 to August 2019.

"A 66-yr-old cancer survivor recovered from COVID-19 within a week and was discharged from our hospital," Bhatt said in a video.

"As we know people who have co-morbidities like diabetes and cancer have lower chances of recovery from the infection. It is a positive sign and we can see hope in the treatment of such patients," he added.

As per latest Union Health Ministry, 5,735 people have detected COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradesh so far, of which 3,238 have recovered and discharge and 152 people from the state have succumbed to the infection. (ANI)

